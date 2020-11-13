The National Alliance on Mental Illness Minnesota is offering a variety of free online peer support groups for adults and young adults living with a mental illness.
Groups are also available for families, friends, spouses/partners, as well as parents of children and teens who are living with mental illnesses.
Support groups are led by trained peer facilitators and can help individuals and families learn coping skills and find strength through their experiences.
To sign up or learn more about the support groups visit namimn.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.