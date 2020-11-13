The National Alliance on Mental Illness Minnesota is offering a variety of free online peer support groups for adults and young adults living with a mental illness.

Groups are also available for families, friends, spouses/partners, as well as parents of children and teens who are living with mental illnesses.

Support groups are led by trained peer facilitators and can help individuals and families learn coping skills and find strength through their experiences.

To sign up or learn more about the support groups visit namimn.org.

Load comments