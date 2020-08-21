program available for businesses
HELP deals with stress, coping skills and more
NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness) has developed an online mental health program for employers to offer employees help managing stress while developing coping skills and resiliency.
The program is called HELP, which stands for Helping Employees Live in a Pandemic.
NAMI Minnesota’s new program was developed to address issues in response to the mental health needs of Minnesotans created or increased by COVID-19, .
“For employers, taking a practical step like providing the HELP program sends a powerful message to employees that mental health is an important part of overall health and performance. It acknowledges their struggles and supports their wellbeing,” said Sue Abderholden, executive director of NAMI Minnesota.
HELP program classes include: Minding Your Mental Health During COVID-19, Keeping in Touch: Staying Connected During COVID-19, Coping with Kids, Self-Care and Mindfulness, Physical Activity, Nutrition, Positive Psychology, and Question, Persuade and Refer, which teaches the steps anyone can take to help prevent a suicide.
Employers can choose one or all of the classes, which are one hour in length, to be offered through Zoom or another online platform.
NAMI Minnesota does not require an honorarium for delivering the classes. For information or to schedule a class, contact NAMI Minnesota at namihelps@namimn.org.
NAMI Minnesota is a non-profit organization that works to improve the lives of children and adults with mental illnesses and their families.
