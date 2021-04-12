The Muske Community Support Foundation has been named a SPAAR Hero by the Saint Paul Area Association of Realtors for its work in the communities it serves.
The foundation has been active in the community and giving back. Recently the foundation made a $1,000 donation to the Lakes Life Care Center in Forest Lake.
The Muske Community Support Foundation is a volunteer program developed when realtors out of the ERA Muske Real Estate Brokerage were looking for ways to give back to their community. Although the program began as a partnership, The Muske Community Support Foundation was later formalized as its own 501c3 and is currently run strictly by volunteers out of the Remax Synergy office in Forest Lake.
The Foundation raises about $30,000 per year, half from its Realtors who donate a portion of their earned income, and half through an annual fundraiser.
The money that is collected solely through donations from realtors in the area is used to support the community. The foundation has brokerage offices located in Forest Lake, North Branch, Lindstrom, Osceola, River Falls, and New Brighton. Support comes in many forms, including school scholarships, food shelf donations, and supporting other local charities such as the Amborella House and Lakes Life Care Center. The Muske Community Support Foundation has given back more than $500,000 since 1995.
