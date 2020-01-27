Ben Montzka was voted chairman of the Chisago County Board during the commissioners’ organizational meeting held Jan. 7.
Montzka has represented District 4, which includes Wyoming and Stacy, since first being elected commissioner in 1998. This is the fifth time he will serve as board chairman, having also held that role in 2003, 2009, 2013 and 2017; he also has been vice chair for four different years, including last year.
“The coming year will present us with many challenges,” Montzka said in a statement released after he was named chair. “Here are some proactive measures that we can take to improve the quality of life for our residents:
• Continue fiscally responsible annual budgets.
• Prioritize our county spending, seek available grants, and pursue strategic partnerships to allow for efficient and effective provision of local services.
• Improve the sustainability and diversity of our local tax base and promote quality economic development.
• Advocate for and plan our County’s future, including thoughtful land use and forward-looking public services.
“We can accomplish more for our county when we work together with respect. I am looking forward to seeing what we will be able to do this year,” Montzka said.
The commissioners also selected Chris DuBose from District 1 as vice chair. This will be the first time DuBose, who was elected in November 2018, serves as vice chairman. District 1 includes Center City and the south side of North Branch as well as the north part of Chisago Lakes and Lent townships.
The commissioners also set the schedule for meetings for 2020, which will be held on the first and third Wednesday of each month starting at 6:30 p.m.
The commissioners also set the committees assignments for each board member. Among the changes announced at the meeting came as Commissioner George McMahon serves as the primary liaison for the Public Health Committee and the Regional Juvenile Detention Facility, with DuBose becoming the alternate; DuBose will take McMahon’s spot on the Budget & Finance Committee, with McMahon replacing DuBose as the alternate.
And McMahon becomes the primary liaison on the East Central Regional Library Board, with Montzka switching to the alternate.
Commissioner Mike Robinson proposed that all five commissioners be appointed to the Budget & Finance Committee.
DuBose stated that he supported Robinson’s position, but since the three other commissioners – Montzka, McMahon and Commissioner Rick Greene – opposed the move, he would oppose it as well.
“I personally want to be involved in the budget, so I understand Commissioner Robinson wanting to be involved,” DuBose said. “We’ve already had votes on this, so if you three haven’t changed your minds, let’s move on.”
The commissioners approved the committee appointments 4-1, with Robinson opposed.
One piece of county business the commissioners discussed was a maintenance tax increase on ditches around the county. County Auditor-Treasurer Bridgitte Konrad said the levy on the ditches would increase 25% in 2020.
“That’s a slight increase over the 2019 rates,” she said. “We are doing significant work on the ditches, and the increase will be spread only among the properties that receive the ditch line.”
