Sometimes, a disappointing movie can make you feel worse than a truly bad one. I left "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" cold, less because I didn't like it and more because, in the early going, it felt like it would end up being more than it was.
The film flagged more for me the further it got into its three act structure. In the first act of the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe film, San Francisco valet Shawn (Simu Liu) is living a pleasant, if a little unambitious, life, going to work each day and staying out way too late with his best friend Katy (Awkwafina). One day, a group of trained killers assault him on a bus, and he fights back with impressive martial arts ability, revealing his past as the son of an ancient assassin. It seems he's in possession of an artifact his father (Tony Leung) wants, so Shawn (real name: Shang-Chi) travels to China to find out what his dad's really after and to see if he can prevent harm to his sister Xialing (Meng'er Zhang), who possesses an identical artifact.
I enjoyed myself quite a bit during this act. The leads are charming and have a good chemistry; the origin story seems, at this point, to go light on “origin” (Shang-Chi’s already a martial arts master at the start of the film); and, most promisingly, the action scenes are a cut above most other Marvel fare. Much to director Destin Daniel Cretton’s credit, the longer holds and coherent editing stand out to make the fighting more legible and fun, a marked contrast to the muddled mish-mash of “Black Widow,” Marvel’s previous release.
As the movie entered its second act, however, it started to siphon off everything I found fun. Once Shang-Chi goes to China, he learns that his dad, Wenwu, wants the artifacts because he believes they will help him regain his dead wife. The reasons he believes this are poorly explained and seem to come out nowhere, and the scenes where the characters learn the stakes of the rest of the film are leaden, doing a lot to kill the momentum built up by the opener. It doesn’t help that the movie leans hard on the events of another Marvel movie from eight years ago to sell its mythology, a real “it either works for you or it doesn’t” choice that simply didn’t for me.
As for the final act? Well, I won’t spoil it, but suffice it to say that it becomes just another Marvel movie, and your enjoyment of it will be based primarily on whether or not you still like the Marvel “thing” 25 movies in. Sure, the setting and combat is a bit different, but never so much that you forget exactly what brand you’re watching (a perfect example: Everyone is using weapons associated with martial arts, but for some reason they all glow the same as every weapon/energy source in the MCU).
In addition to its traditional “seal the portal/fight over a big orb of energy” climax, the final act also falls prey to the characterization cliches of superhero movies: first, with action-stopping origin flashbacks that pointedly imply, rather than portray, moments of hand-to-hand combat, and second, with exhortations that Shang-Chi “stop hiding” so he can self-actualize to his full potential (despite seeming perfectly happy and healthy at the beginning of the film). Throw those in with a couple of moments of clumsy girlboss sentiment (we’re meant to be proud of Xialing because she broke the glass ceiling, despite the fact that the ceiling she was breaking was the ability to run a criminal empire), and you’re left with a film going through the narrative motions, with naught but the charisma of the actors and the above-average fight choreography to lead us through.
To be fair, the charisma and the choreography are considerable benefits. I just don’t know if they’ll be enough for you. I don’t often rewatch Marvel movies, but I like to see them in the theater, to stay current on the cinematic soap opera that has dominated the box office since I was 20 years old. While there have been some solid entries in the last few years, outings like “Shang-Chi” and “Black Widow” make me wonder: When did these start to feel like homework?
