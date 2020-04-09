Area clinics also move to virtual care
M Health Fairview has asked its physicians and advanced practice providers within its primary care clinics to take a week of unpaid leave during the COVID-19 pandemic. The move impacts approximately 15% of M Health Fairview employees systemwide, according to a press release.
In addition, M Health Fairview Clinics, including Hugo, Lino Lakes, Chisago City, and Stillwater, moved to virtual care effective April 6. Some M Health clinics will remain staffed as hubs for patients who require in-person care.
This is part of the fallout due to the postponement of all elective and non-urgent procedures in order to protect the community and preserve the necessary personal protective equipment for the hospital’s COVID-19 response. Systemwide, revenues immediately dropped by almost one-third of its standard revenues.
A representative for M Health said that because M Health Fairview is a nonprofit health care system with historically tight margins, Fairview is unable to sustain the scale of revenue loss, which is the reason the company asked health care providers of clinics who are seeing reduced hours or a lower patient volume to take a week of unpaid leave.
“We are deeply grateful to all of our employees for the heroic work they are doing during this unprecedented crisis. The changes we’re making now are needed to ensure the long-term health of our system, so it can serve the community throughout this crisis and beyond,” Fairview Health Services President and CEO James Hereford said.
Patients should contact their provider or clinic team with questions about upcoming visits and instructions for virtual care. Patients who need care are encouraged to visit OnCare.org, a 24/7 online clinic, for assessment on whether or not a virtual treatment or in-person visit is required. M Health Fairview said all those who are screened for upper respiratory illnesses via OnCare.org will incur no out-of-pocket costs.
