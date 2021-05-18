More than 20 years ago, President George W. Bush was sworn in as the 43rd president of the United States. It’s strange to think that was already that long ago. Those in high school right now weren’t born yet during his first swearing-in ceremony, nor would they likely remember him as president, as President Barack Obama was sworn in as this year’s graduating high schoolers were early elementary school age.
That’s how fast history moves. So much has happened in the 20-year timespan. We were attacked on 9/11, have fought wars abroad, passed pivotal legislation, and watched as the Supreme Court made landmark rulings since then.
If there’s one thing I believe about history, it’s that we often have such a short memory, so focused on the issues of today, that we forget about the events that have led up to this point. We often forget the history that lends itself as context to where we are today.
“Decision Points,” the presidential memoir by Bush, recounts his big “decisions” he had to make. From the personal to the professional, “Decision Points” is a tender mixture of both in this recounting of his life leading up to and through his presidency. It lends incredible insight into what Bush was thinking in those pivotal moments, like his experiences, thoughts and emotions on 9/11 and the days that followed.
The early portions of the book are dedicated to the first roughly 30 years of his life: growing up, schooling and college, his dating and early married years with Laura, and the birth of their twin daughters Jenna and Barbara. It offers significant insight into Bush’s personality, the early missteps of youth and young adulthood, his pursuits in business, and decisions he made to better himself. It perhaps brushes over some of the long-hearted struggles, but also doesn’t ignore them, either.
And then comes the years of politics: he, the son of President George H.W. Bush, and his own rise in politics in Texas to his years in the White House.
Bush writes with a humble confidence in his memoir. He acknowledges his missteps, like his “Mission accomplished” statement, or the handling of the federal government’s response to Hurricane Katrina. He defends the No Child Left Behind Act and the invasion of Iraq. He discusses his frustration over the gridlock in Congress regarding his pursuit of Medicare and Social Security reform, and his relationships which stemmed across the aisle in pursuit of them.
In addition to walking us through his reasoning behind those decisions, he takes us on a personal tour of behind-the-scenes moments of his presidency, like taking the crown prince of Saudi Arabia on a tour of his ranch in Texas in a Ford F250 pickup as a last-ditch effort for diplomacy, which turned out for the better.
Regardless of how you feel about Bush 43, “Decision Points” offers the nuance and context that we likely missed at the time and offers a unique perspective on our future through the lens of the history of his presidency. And those moments of nuance and context are found in the stories Bush carefully thought out and penned, giving the right personal touch filled with stories entertaining and informative.
It’s a longer read, or listen on audiobook (though not as long as former President Barack Obama’s two-part memoir), but reading about our modern history through the lens of a wartime president whose book covering diplomacy efforts and international relations, the beginning of a financial recession, and federal policy pursuits, helps us grasp a bit more context around our world today.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.