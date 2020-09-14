FL Police to host informational Q&A video
Pursuant to Minnesota State Statute, the Forest Lake Police Department is releasing information about David Murray Woodward, a Level III predatory offender, who will be moving to the area of 1100 block of North Shore Drive in Forest Lake.
A video regarding Woodward, hosted by the Forest Lake Police Department and the Minnesota Department of Corrections, will be released on Tuesday, Aug. 15 by 5 p.m.
All questions regarding the offender should be sent to info@ci.forest-lake.mn.us. A portion of the video will be frequently asked questions that the MN Department of Corrections has received over the years while holding public meetings regarding Level 3 offenders. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the video – instead of a meeting – is allowed by the MN Department of Corrections.
A release from the Forest Lake Police Department noted that Woodward was convicted of and served the sentence imposed on him by the courts for criminal sexual conduct. The release also noted that law enforcement is not allowed to direct Woodward on where he is allowed to live, work, or attend school.
The press release also stated, "Abuse of this information to threaten, harass or intimidate a registered person is unacceptable and such acts could be charged as a crime."
More information on Woodward can be found at ci.forest-lake.mn.us/DocumentCenter/View/1909/Offender-Release.
