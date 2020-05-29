The abrupt transition from the classroom to distance learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic has presented a myriad of challenges to students. While it was difficult to adapt to these changes at first, the support of the North Lakes Academy community has enabled me to continue to be a leader from a safe distance.
As my peers and I have discovered, even simple routines such as eating breakfast or going to sleep at a reasonable time fall apart under the stress associated with wrapping up one’s senior year in the midst of a pandemic. We are disappointed by the milestones and celebrations we will miss: prom, good-natured senior pranks, signing yearbooks on the last day of school, and of course a traditional graduation ceremony. While we will not have the experiences we expected, this novel scenario has brought out the best in our entire community. During walks in my neighborhood and drives through town to pick up groceries, my heart is warmed by windows adorned with hearts and yard signs that boast, “We Love Our Seniors!”
For some students, distance learning is just one of the challenges they face. Internet access issues can be an obstacle to learning and many families have additional hardships including unemployment, compromised health, and strained relationships. It was the realization that I have been rather fortunate in comparison that prompted me to resume my leadership role with the goal of encouraging others.
As NLA Student Council President, I have had the unique opportunity to demonstrate leadership from home. Along with my nine fellow student council representatives, we have found a way to keep the student body engaged in school culture via social media. We moved our annual “Sunny Six” spring spirit week online by using the student council Instagram and Twitter accounts to share pictures of our participation in themed dress-up days. We have also adapted the morning announcements into a video series called “The Weekly.” Each Friday, we release a short episode that informs the NLA community about upcoming events in an effort to keep students’ spirits up in this difficult time.
It is disappointing that we will not be gathering in our school gymnasium for a traditional graduation ceremony to mark the end of our high school careers. Nevertheless, NLA teachers and staff have demonstrated their appreciation for us by organizing a drive-in graduation ceremony. This is certainly not the ending that my peers and I expected, but it is sure to be a unique and memorable experience. I think this is the moral that we will all take away from this experience; despite the frustration we feel, we still manage to come together as a community and focus on making the best of our situation. Although we must stay at least six feet apart, this pandemic has brought our community closer together than ever before.
Madelyn Schoenberger is a senior at North Lakes Academy.
