Rep. Tom Emmer announced his office will be accepting applications for the sixth annual Young Women’s Leadership Program for high school girls in Minnesota’s Sixth Congressional District.
The YWLP is an annual program designed to give young women the opportunity to learn from and engage with some of Minnesota’s top female leaders. The program consists of three panels throughout the summer for young women entering 9th through 12th grade. Each panel features a round table discussion with the other participants and women professionals from various fields to share their insights, guidance, and stories.
More details on this program, including how to apply, can be found at emmer.house.gov/young-womens-leadership-program. Applications will be accepted through May 28. For questions, please contact Abby.Rime@mail.house.gov.
