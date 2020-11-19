Lake Area Bank is hosting a “WIPEOUT Homelessness” shelter collection from now until Dec. 18.
The bank is challenging employees, customers, and the community to help wipe out homelessness by collecting toilet paper, paper towels, kleenex, and monetary donations for distribution to local shelter organizations serving their communities of Ramsey, Washington, and Chisago Counties.
The shelters include A Place for You, Solid Ground, and St. Andrews Family Emergency Shelter.
In a 2018 study, there were roughly 19,600 Minnesotans experiencing homelessness on a single night. While the study covers data collected before the COVID-19 outbreak, it shows the depth of the problem that could worsen with increased unemployment during the virus.
To support or learn more about the collection visit Lakeareabank.com
