1:20 a.m., Nov. 4
With all 34 precincts reporting, incumbent Mark Koran (R) will hold onto his seat in the State Senate for District 32 with 66.4% of the vote. Koran received 32,324 votes.
DFL challenger Joshua Fike received 16,296 votes, or 34.44% of the vote. There were 64 write-in votes cast (0.13%).
All results reported on Election Night are preliminary. Although Election Night results include most absentee ballots received through Election Day, some absentee ballots received later on Election Day may not be processed until Wednesday. State law allows counties to continue processing absentee ballots received by Election Day until the end of the day Thursday, Nov. 5. This year the county will also continue counting ballots sent by Election Day that arrive by Tuesday, Nov 10, in accordance with a consent decree extending the deadline for receiving ballots. However, in compliance with an order from a federal appeals court, the ballots received after Election Day will be set aside in case a future court order invalidates them.
1 a.m., Nov. 4
With 30 of 34 precincts reporting, incumbent Mark Koran (R) has received 66.82% of the vote in the State Senate District 32 race. Koran's vote total so far is 28,029 votes.
DFL challenger Joshua Fike, has received 7,007 votes, or 34.44% of the vote. There have been 52 write-in votes cast (0.12%).
11:39 p.m.
With 16 of 34 precincts having reported (47.06% of the vote), incumbent Mark Koran has received 65.45% of the vote in the State Senate District 32 race. Koran's vote total is 13,314 votes.
His opponent, Joshua Fike, has received 7,007 votes, or 34.44% of the vote. There have been 22 write-in votes cast as well (0.11%).
10:53 p.m.
With 15 of 34 precincts having reported (44.12% of the vote), incumbent Mark Koran has received 65.85% of the vote in the State Senate District 32 race. Koran's vote total is 12,497 votes.
His opponent, Joshua Fike, has received 6,461 votes, or 34.05% of the vote. There have been 19 write-in votes cast as well (0.10%).
10:35 p.m.
With 14 of 34 precincts having reported (41.18% of the vote), incumbent Mark Koran has received 65.22% of the vote in the State Senate District 32 race. Koran's vote total is 11,830 votes.
His opponent, Joshua Fike, has received 6,291 votes, or 34.68% of the vote. There have been 18 write-in votes cast as well (0.10%).
10:19 p.m.
With 6 of 34 precincts having reported (17.65% of the vote), incumbent Mark Koran has received 63.85% of the vote in the State Senate District 32 race. Koran's vote total is 5,865 votes.
His opponent, Joshua Fike, has received 3,311 votes, or 36.05% of the vote. There have been 9 write-in votes cast as well (0.10%).
9:53 p.m.
With 4 of 34 precincts having reported (11.76% of the vote), incumbent Mark Koran has received 62.13% of the vote in the State Senate District 32 race. Koran's vote total is 4,706 votes.
Joshua Fike has received 2,863 votes, or 37.80% of the vote. There have been 6 write-in votes cast as well (0.08%).
