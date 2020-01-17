I love a movie with a gimmick.
At first glance, “1917,” the recent Golden Globe winner which opened wide last weekend, appears to be just such a film. Directed by Sam Mendes, last seen helming Bond movies both spectacular (“Skyfall”) and less so (“Spectre”), “1917” is a more-or-less real-time World War I movie tracking the mission of two young British soldiers who must travel through no man’s land in France to keep a different British force from rushing into a trap. The gimmick? The film is set up to appear as if it’s all one continuous shot (with one brief break in the middle).
At first glance, the gimmick would appear to be one of 1917’s few distinguishing features. Mendes, who shares screenwriting duties with Krysty Wilson-Cairns, has had his hits and misses over the course of his career, and the two leads, Dean-Charles Chapman and George MacKay, are established young actors but not the hottest properties in Hollywood. Probably the most exciting team member to me going into the movie was cinematographer Roger Deakins, who’s earned many plaudits over the course of his 40-odd year career and probably deserved a few more. I’m not even a big war movie guy. The one-shot aspect was the thing for me.
As it turns out, it’s only the catalyst for “1917,” a way to highlight what the rest of the movie is doing well. If you can stomach some war violence (particularly images of rotting and bloated corpses) and are interested in the premise at all, I’d recommend you see it in theaters. It’s the kind of movie that works best if you can’t look away.
But back to the gimmick. I love a good long take, and I admire it even if a movie is not truly shooting a single take and only editing it to look as such (which is what “1917” does). I anticipated being impressed, perhaps even distracted, by the film’s technical aspects, and for the first several minutes, I was, taking note of the way Deakins framed the action and noting each time I thought the film had probably been cut and a new shot began. Very quickly, however, I realized the utility of filming this story in this way.
By never, ever cutting away from what is happening to the two leads, the film is able to create and sustain a remarkably high level of tension throughout. The men traverse old trenches, bombed out towns, a creepy abandoned farmhouse and various other geography in which hostile German forces may or may not be at any moment. The audience can never relax because there’s no respite, not even in the transition of one scene to another. No transition exists. Even when the soldiers are enjoying a moment of peace, the audience can’t, because we know some fresh hell is likely right around the corner.
That feeling of fear is the primary fuel driving the movie forward, at least on my first viewing, and most of the elements on display serve to either add to or distract from that feeling. There are a couple of explanatory bits of dialogue that are a bit clunky, but really the only thing that took me out of the experience here and there were the small cameo appearances by a few famous British actors. Chapman and MacKay aren’t nobodies, but they aren’t movie stars yet, either, so it’s weird to be engrossed in their story only to suddenly recognize Benedict Cumberbatch has shown up to say four lines.
Fortunately, however, the leads keep the focus on them with inspiring, human performances, especially MacKay, who carries the film in his fearful, weary eyes. It’s also a showcase for Deakins’ work; a moment toward the end of the movie set around a burning building is an eerie, masterful sight to behold.
Those strengths are only bolstered by “1917’s” one-shot format. It’s an odd, beautiful bit of filmmaking: A movie I was expecting to appreciate on a technical level used the very technique I was interested in so well that I soon was no longer regularly noticing it. It turns out, it isn’t really a film with a gimmick. Instead, it’s a film that takes what could be a gimmick and turns it into a vital storytelling tool, one that forces the audience to engage with it on its own terms.
