Amazon has created another hit superhero show that doesn’t follow the typical hero concept. They built an instant fan base with the show “The Boys” and have now done the same thing with an adaptation of the comic book “Invincible.”
“Invincible” is a cartoon that follows an alien, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons), who comes to Earth to be a protector. When he gets to Earth, he meets a superhero team called the Guardians of the Globe who help show him what it means to be a hero.
Omni-Man saves a woman within seconds of him coming to Earth, Debbie Grayson (Sandra Oh). The show follows his son, Invincible (Steven Yeun), getting his powers at 17 and attempting to become a superhero like his dad.
Now, this is not your everyday superhero show; this show is for mature audiences. Think, rated R “Justice League” meets the gore from “Game of Thrones.” If you want to see something with happy endings where your favorite characters make it to the end of the season, then this isn’t the show for you.
The cast is highly star-studded and would surprise you with the amount of A-list actors who make an appearance as either a superhero or some supervillain. Actors including Seth Rogen, Mark Hamill, and Zachary Quinto all make appearances throughout the season.
“Invincible” is refreshing when it comes to superhero shows. Usually, we get the Boy Scouts doing everything by the books, but you get a sense of what it would be like in a world with superheroes in this show.
When Invincible fights in his first battle, he sees civilians being murdered and freaks out because he does not know what to do or how to handle it. He almost dies because of the shell shock that he endures.
Invincible getting his powers isn’t the typical story. He isn’t Captain America who gets his powers, and 10 seconds later, he is fighting a spy, sprinting through Brooklyn, leaping over fences, and jumping on moving cars. Instead, Invincible struggles to be a hero and has to work at it, and to me, that’s what makes this show stand out.
Watching this complicated plot turn out episode after episode is exceptionally satisfying and gets you hooked, wondering what will happen next. If you can get through episode one, you will understand why the show becomes so complicated. At the end of the episode, the events that take place defy logic and keep you questioning what type of show you are watching.
The drawing style for the show is top-notch. It’s not a style that takes an episode or two to get used to; it truly is well done. The costumes and side characters in the show play on characters from other comic book universes, but they are unique in how they are drawn.
The world-building that the writers do in only eight 50-minute episodes is fantastic. It seems like each episode almost sets up new challenges for Invincible. It doesn’t end the episode like it needs a sequel; however, each episode is complete and can stand alone.
There is only one season right now, but the show, which is currently available through Amazon’s streaming service, was picked up for two more seasons immediately after its release. So if you have yet to sign up for AmazonPrime, this show is worth the free trial.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.