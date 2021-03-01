I wanted to take a moment to reflect on the year that has been thus far as we move into this last season and the beginning of spring. Just recently Governor Walz announced that all schools should be preparing for middle and high school students to return to in-person learning as soon as March 8. North Lakes Academy has already made this transition, and has been able to have in-person learning all year long for elementary students, hybrid learning all year long for middle school students, and has emphasized as much in-person learning as possible with high school students. This approach has been difficult, no doubt. Often the staff were meeting a challenge of incorporating a brand-new instructional method, with untested technological changes, while simultaneously meeting the needs of in-person students in an environment that has completely shifted.
The messaging that school administrators have been receiving from the Minnesota Department of Education has been vague and current messaging seems to contradict previous messaging in terms of what is needed to service students. For NLA, I have been grateful to have a school board that has supported as much in-person instruction as possible. The data has shown that almost no COVID-19 spread or positive cases have come from within the school. Yes, we have had to have staff on quarantine due to close contact tracing - as well as some positive cases that have happened outside of the school building, but we have been able to stay open consistently and ultimately that has benefited the students and families the most.
With the prioritization of vaccines for educators, NLA has been able to offer the first round of vaccines to all staff, with the second round taking place in the coming two weeks. This short-term inconvenience of staffing struggles to ensure all that want it can get their vaccine, and the resulting adverse reactions that will occur with some that will require time off, will lead to a long-term strengthening of the ability to remain open for our students.
NLA is eagerly awaiting more information from MDE and the State of Minnesota in response to the data being presented regarding lower positivity rates and more people being vaccinated that can allow for a return to normalcy as much as possible. It has been so beneficial for students to get back to playing sports, having a routine outside of the home, and interacting with one another in a physical environment.
A fair summary of this year thus far is that it has been difficult to keep a priority on academic learning in the way we are all accustomed to, but it has also allowed for a necessary focus on soft skill growth, a revamping of educational expectations, and a reinvigorated support network established with our parent community. Our students have been given ample chances to grow resilience, self-reliance, grit, and internal drive. Our staff have invested in being continuous learners, in relying on one another, and in continuing the focus of what is needed for students. Our families have partnered in scheduling changes, at-home support, and continued building of a community focused on developing life-long learners. With this shift, the result has been satisfying in a completely different way. One starts to see the true process of “what can be” taking action, the students are once again proving us all wrong in how adaptable and amazing they are, and the data is starting to show that learning is continuing to happen. As with all systemic processes, there have been gaps and failures along the way, and the need to correct and remediate is necessary. However, the resolve to grow, thrive, and strive for achievement has been once again thrust to the forefront of our purpose. For that, NLA says thank you to our dedicated staff, supportive families, and amazing students. Let us now end this year united in our purpose, while welcoming any who wish to learn more about NLA.
Cam Stottler is the Executive Director of North Lakes Academy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.