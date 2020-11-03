1:25 a.m., Nov. 4
With 692 of 802 precincts reporting (86.28%), Incumbent Pete Stauber (R) has maintained his lead in the race for the U.S. House of Representatives 8th District, now sitting at 55.61% of the vote and amassing 190,695 votes so far. DFL challenger Quinn Nystrom sits at 38.66% of the vote with 132,573 votes. Grassroots/Legalize Cannabis Judith Schwartzbacker sits at 5.67% with 19,438 votes. There have been 208 write-in votes.
More information will be updated later on Wednesday, Nov. 4.
12:45 a.m., Nov. 4
With 674 of 802 precincts reporting, Incumbent Pete Stauber (R) has maintained his lead in the race for the U.S. House of Representatives 8th District, now sitting at 55.48% of the vote and amassing 179,731 votes so far. DFL challenger Quinn Nystrom sits at 38.91% of the vote with 126,070 votes. Grassroots/Legalize Cannabis Judith Schwartzbacker sits at 5.55% with 17,975 votes. There have been 197 write-in votes.
11:45 p.m.
With 531 of 802 precincts reporting, Incumbent Pete Stauber (R) grows his lead to 54.67% of the vote, totaling 139,247 votes so far. DFL challenger Quinn Nystrom sits at 39.92% of the vote with 101,679 votes. Grassroots/Legalize Cannabis Judith Schwartzbacker sits at 5.36% with 13,644 votes. There have been 141 write-in votes.
10:40 p.m.
With 336 of 802 precincts reporting, Incumbent Pete Stauber (R) is in the lead with 52.54% of the vote, totaling 82,364 votes so far. DFL challenger Quinn Nystrom has received 42.10% of the vote with 66,394 votes. Grassroots/Legalize Cannabis Judith Schwartzbacker has grabbed 5.30% of the vote with 8,364 votes. There have been 86 write-in votes.
10:10 p.m.
With 212 of 802 precincts reporting, Incumbent Pete Stauber (R) is in the lead with 47.43% of the vote, totaling 44,060 votes so far. DFL challenger Quinn Nystrom has received 46.61% of the vote with 43,301 votes. Grassroots/Legalize Cannabis Judith Schwartzbacker has grabbed 5.89% of the vote with 5,472 votes. There have been 61 write-in votes.
9:30 p.m.
With 47 of 802 precincts reporting, Incumbent Pete Stauber (R) has taken a lead with 53.23% of the vote, totaling 4,683 votes so far. DFL challenger Quinn Nystrom has received 42.08% of the vote with 3,702 votes. Grassroots/Legalize Cannabis Judith Schwartzbacker has grabbed 4.63% of the vote with 407 votes.
9 p.m.
With just 4 precincts of 802 precincts reporting, DFL challenger Quinn Nystrom leads Republican incumbent Pete Stauber with 164 votes, 58.16% of the vote. Stauber sits at 37.59% of the vote 106 votes. Grassroots/Legalize Cannabis candidate Judith Schwartzbacker has received 12 votes.
