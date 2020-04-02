Parents of immunocompromised son say current safety practices are their normal and share frustrations over lack of health care amid COVID-19
Beth Rebelein drives her son Blake to the M Health University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis from their home in central Linwood twice a week, give or take, depending on the week. Sometimes Curt, her husband, will take Blake instead, bringing his laptop with him so he can work from the hospital.
Blake, who just celebrated his 10th birthday, wears a face mask anytime he steps out of the house. They make their way into the heart of Minneapolis and up to the dialysis floor, pressing buttons with their shirt sleeves, careful not to touch anything at all with bare hands or skin.
“I’ll tell him, ‘Don’t touch anything, don’t look at anything, don’t breathe on anything,’” Beth said.
There have been times Beth allowed Blake in public without a mask because he doesn’t like wearing it.
Blake was hospitalized in January due to catching a different strain of coronavirus, and in February, he was hospitalized again due to being infected by Influenza B. So now, he wears a mask everywhere he goes.
After several hours of dialysis, they make their way home again, Blake with his mask on, touching elevator buttons through clothing, and not touching anything else. There will be no stops at restaurants to grab something to eat, because Blake requires a specific diet. Once they get back home, they can finally breathe a little easier. Home is the safe zone, or at least as safe as it can be.
It’s not just the COVID-19 virus that has them doing these things. This is everyday life for the Rebelein family.
Blake was born with congenital heart defects. Since Blake’s pulmonary arteries never developed, it forced his bronchial arteries to stem out, thus creating its own pulmonary artery system. That means that Blake’s system wasn’t built as it should be, and his lungs aren’t as strong as a typical child’s. Blake has been through numerous surgeries to repair or even completely reconstruct his arteries. In 2016, Blake spent a record-breaking 21 hours in surgery at Mayo Clinic in Rochester.
One of his most recent, a surgery at Stanford Clinic in California, helped reconstruct and repair some of those arteries. However, a new issue was discovered: Blake’s kidneys have almost shut down. That means until Blake can get a transplant, he must be on dialysis.
All of Blake’s medical issues mean one thing: He is far more susceptible to getting sick, and when he does get sick, it can be detrimental to his body. To put it in today’s terms, Blake is immunocompromised.
‘This is just day-to-day life’
For most area residents, life has ceased to function as normal. Visiting family and friends is limited, if even allowed. Going for walks on the trail means taking a giant stride to the side when someone else passes. Washing hands or the use of hand-sanitizer has increased to keep viruses at bay. This week, students returned to learning, but at home, away from the classroom.
“People have asked me, ‘How has this changed what you’re doing?’” Curt said. His answer: hardly at all. For families like the Rebelein family, this is their life: washing hands, sanitizing things frequently, and being extra cautious when out in public.
“So all of the people who are all paranoid — for some of us this is just day-to-day life. Nothing’s really changed,” Curt said.
“We’re very highly-conscious,” Beth said. “Sometimes I feel like I’m a germaphobe and I second-guess if I’m going overboard, and I’ve just determined that you can’t. It’s not talking about a mental illness, it’s protection, protection, protection, and that’s what you want to do as a parent.”
Things have to be different with the Rebelein family. Things like travel, food and school.
Beth and Curt try to give their son as much of a normal life as possible, and that includes school. Blake started fourth grade with his peers at Linwood Elementary School at the beginning of the year. He made it to MEA break this past fall in the classroom, and hasn’t been back due to his recovery from his surgery. Since then, he’s made distance learning his normal when he’s not ill or recovering from surgeries. Right now Blake is trying to catch up from time he’s missed this year due to his surgeries and illnesses with a tutor.
Travel is different too. With the Rebelein family, there’s no such thing as a hotel stay.
“When you have someone who has more of a risk … You don’t know who was in the Super 8 last night, or how well it was cleaned,” Curt said. So, instead, the family has an RV they travel in.
Beth and Curt said that one of the silver linings is that amidst all the societal changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a level of recognition of how hard it has been for the Rebelein family.
“In a way, there seems to be a better awareness; ... what you do can affect other people in a serious way,” Curt said. Curt added that one thing that particularly bothered him before was seeing so many sick people attend church or school.
Beth added: “It’s the ignorance we deal with 365 days a year. It’s not just coronavirus that is a problem, it’s all of the viruses that are a problem. It’s influenza. It’s norovirus. Quite frankly, it’s vaccinations. … Your herd immunity protects my kid.”
When they are out in public, aside from using a mask, Blake looks like an average kid.
“Nobody would know he’s a cardiac patient who’s had his entire pulmonary system reconstructed. Nobody would know he’s a kidney patient. They’d assume he’s a normal kid, but he wouldn’t be the only one in the store with their health compromised either,” Beth said.
A parent’s worry
While the constant state of anxiety is everyday life for the Rebelein family, Beth and Curt are even more fearful of Blake contracting COVID-19.
“Multiple organ failure is a possibility, since he’s got compromised kidneys at the same time. So that is definitely something we don’t want to find out at all,” Curt said.
“Knowing how the last strain affected him, and hearing that this one is significantly worse, I think it’s a very safe bet he’d end up in an ICU of some sort long term. And because I’ve heard reports that if you do recover, you have permanent lung damage, and he’s got diminished function in that regard — I don’t want to find out,” Beth said. She said she is even more strict about thoroughly disinfecting everything.
“Definitely anxiety is the number one [emotion]. Probably frustration, too, because there’s really nothing you can do. You cannot not go anywhere. You can wash your hands all you want, but you cannot bleach away your entire environment. There’s always going to be a certain amount of risk,” Beth said.
Non-essential
While the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t affected everyday life for the Rebelein family the way it has everyone else, they’re facing a new worry and growing frustration: Blake’s kidney medical care is being put on hold.
Beth and Curt’s growing frustration with a lack of holistic care at Masonic pushed them to get Blake back into Mayo Clinic, specifically for Blake’s regular dialysis treatments. It took some work, but they were recently granted access. Unfortunately, the only time slot Mayo could offer requires the family to be in Rochester at 8:30 a.m. for each visit. For an already twice-a-week trip, that may seem like a lot, but that’s even harder on Blake’s body, said Beth, as he requires more rest.
But that isn’t even the biggest challenge they’re facing right now. Beth and Curt have been attempting to get Blake on a kidney donor list. In order to do that, testing needs to be done, and right now, Mayo has temporarily ceased all non-essential patient operations for anywhere from a couple weeks to a couple months. Because of that, it’s more than just the transplant that would be put on hold: It’s meetings with social workers, neuro-psych evaluations, and medical testing all required to get onto the transplant list.
“I don’t know that they thought big picture to understand what that meant,” Curt said. “It sounds easy to say six to eight weeks without realizing the snowball effect for some patients.”
In an instance where timing is everything, it’s an answer that’s not acceptable to Curt and Beth.
“It’s evident he needs new kidneys, and it’s really the question of where can he get them. With the possible donors now, we need to know that sooner rather than later,” Curt said.
It’s also more than the medical situation Beth and Curt think about, it’s also Blake’s education. Beth and Curt are concerned that if the transplant doesn’t get done until summer, Blake won’t be able go to school at all in fifth grade.
“He’s at the age now where school could have lifelong repercussions,” Curt said.
For now, they continue to push Mayo Clinic to consider opening up the channels to begin the kidney transplant process.
“Blake is living on a life-support machine, and I wouldn’t consider that non-essential,” Beth said.
Fighting the battle to keep Blake safe takes an emotional toll on Beth and Curt. For Curt, he tries to focus on the things he can do to protect his family. For Beth, it’s prayer and staying off social media.
“I pray a lot,” Beth said. “Basically beg God to keep Blake and our whole family safe from all this.”
