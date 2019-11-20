The Interstate 35 north metro split construction project should be wrapping up the major traffic impacts in the next couple of weeks, with its finishing touches delayed until spring.
The cold weather of late October delayed the completion of the project, including the median work, final grading and restoration, and some curb and gutter work. One of the major parts of construction that will wait until next spring will be the construction of the crosswalk and installation of permanent traffic controls as part of the diverging diamond interchange on the Highway 97 bridge over I-35. Crews will return to the project in the spring and are anticipating its completion by end of June 2020.
The paving of the lanes and shifting back to normal traffic flow will occur by the end of this month.
“Crews will be reopening all southbound lanes [of I-35] by late November,” Minnesota Department of Transportation spokeswoman Denise Workcuff said. “The project should be wrapped up for the 2019 construction season at that time as well.”
As part of the project, MnDOT also oversaw the reconstruction of the U.S. Highway 8 bridge and southbound exit onto Interstate 35. The bridge’s footprint was changed from a exit that sloped south to a clockwise loop. This format was selected both for its predicted ability to reduce accidents for turning drivers in slippery weather and to allow more space between the Highway 8 entrance and the Broadway Avenue exit. While construction on the bridge itself has been completed, crews have been working on projects around the bridge, including the creation of a pond on the west side of the structure. These projects are anticipated to be completed shortly.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.