11:30 p.m.
With all of the precincts reporting, Hannah Valento and Incumbent Sam Husnik are projected to fill the two open council seats in Forest Lake, with 25.87% (3,926) of the vote and 31.07% (4,715) of the vote, respectively. Eric Langness took home 3,277 votes (21.60%). Miller took home 3,191 votes (21.03%). There were 64 write-in votes.
Mayor Mara Bain ran uncontested, and received 8,240 votes at 97.42% of the vote. There were 218 write-in votes.
All results reported on Election Night are preliminary. Although Election Night results include most absentee ballots received through Election Day, some absentee ballots received later on Election Day may not be processed until Wednesday. State law allows counties to continue processing absentee ballots received by Election Day until the end of the day Thursday, Nov. 5. This year the county will also continue counting ballots sent by Election Day that arrive by Tuesday, Nov 10, in accordance with a consent decree extending the deadline for receiving ballots. However, in compliance with an order from a federal appeals court, the ballots received after Election Day will be set aside in case a future court order invalidates them.
10:49 p.m.
Hannah Valento and Incumbent Sam Husnik continue their lead for the two open council seats in Forest Lake, with 26.33% (3,136) of the vote and 30.84% (3,673) of the vote, respectively. Tim Miller and Eric Langness are nearly tied for third and fourth, respectively, with 2,503 (21.01%) votes for Langness and Miller receiving 2,544 votes so far.
Mayor Mara Bain is running uncontested, and has received 6,570 votes at 97.43% of the vote. There have been 173 write-in candidates.
10:22 p.m.
Hannah Valento and Incumbent Sam Husnik are in the lead for the two open council seats in Forest Lake, with 26.83% (1,884) of the vote and 29.92% (2,101) of the vote, respectively. Eric Langness, a current member of the Planning Commission, trails in third with 1,520 votes and 21.64%. Tim Miller follows closely behind at 1,483 votes and 21.12% of the vote. There have been 35 write-in candidates.
Mayor Mara Bain is running uncontested, and has received 3,897 votes at 97.38% of the vote. There have been 105 write-in candidates.
9:23 p.m.
None of the five of Forest Lake's precincts have reported results, yet.
