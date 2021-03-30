High school students across the state are invited to submit a paper and participate in the Minnesota Youth Institute on May 17 for a virtual educational program hosted by the University of Minnesota’s College of Food, Agricultural, and Natural Resource Sciences and the World Food Prize Foundation.
At the virtual event, students will engage with leaders in science, policy, and industry to discuss the world’s most pressing challenges in hunger and poverty.
In order to participate in the program, students must research and write a paper on a global challenge affecting food security.
Students in grades 9-12 who participate will receive a $1,000 scholarship to the University of Minnesota CFANS, present their ideas statewide to experts on May 17, and access other opportunities, such as participating in research fellowships, exploring international internships, advancing to the Global Youth Institute, and more.
High school educators and students interested in participating in the 2021 Minnesota Youth Institute can visit mnyi.cfans.umn.edu/ for more information. For answers to questions about MNYI or the research papers, please contact mnyi@umn.edu.
