A march protesting the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, by a white Minneapolis police officer, and speaking out against racism took place today as hundreds walked from the Forest Lake Area High School to Lakeside Memorial Park. Roughly 300 people gathered for the march, which stopped at Lakeside Memorial Park for a moment of silence in respect to Floyd, followed by an open mic during which people discussed racism both across the country and as it pertains to the Forest Lake area.
The march initially went from the high school to the park via Hardwood Creek Trail. The march back to the high school was held on Highway 61.
More photos, videos, and a full story will be coming soon.
