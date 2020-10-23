The Gazette had scheduled two forums for House District 39A and 39B candidates, but those were both cancelled because the house was called into special session. The 39A race was rescheduled for Thursday, Oct. 22 after the Gazette’s press deadline. A brief write up of that forum will be available online.
During the SD39 forum, moderator Marguerite (Margot) Rheinberger asked the candidates if coronavirus numbers keep spiking, and it came down to a legislative vote (not an executive governor’s decision), would either vote for another statewide lockdown.
Josiah Hill prefaced his response by emphasizing he would vote yes, but only if the science and data supported it was the way to move forward.
“I think it’s important to note if we do see a spike to note that takes us into a place a stratosphere that we hadn’t foreseen or we hadn’t been through before …,” Hill said. “That we can’t begin to fix our economy if we have that illness on a widespread scale.”
He noted think there’s a balance to be struck between keeping the economy recovering, and the health of Minnesotans.
Karin Housley did not explicitly state she would vote against a lockdown, but criticized Gov. Tim Walz’s response to the pandemic claiming the governor has now overstepped his authority.
“The reason for the governor granting himself executive powers back on March 12 — and I was totally onboard with it — is because we need to flatten the curve and make sure our hospitals weren’t overwhelmed,” she said.
Housley said they achieved that by the end of May.
Each state senator and house member represents a portion of the state.
“We are your voice at the capitol, but the governor on March 12 deemed all of us irrelevant, and he’s been able to make all of these decisions through executive orders,” Housley said. “… That’s really frustrating.”
Rheinberger asked both candidates how they propose to balance of physical health threat posed by COVID-19 and the mental or emotional health threat posed by strict quarantine procedures in long-term care facilities.
“Well, this is my wheelhouse Margot,” Housley responded first. “We knew from the beginning of this pandemic that our seniors were the most at risk of losing their lives — especially those in a long-term care facility. I’ve been screaming from the mountain tops since the beginning of April that we needed to get more resources to our seniors living in these long-term care facilities.”
Housley said Gov. Walz failed to provide those resources.
“They didn’t get the (personal protective equipment)," Housley said. “The healthcare workers were wearing raincoats. They didn’t get the testing right away.”
Hill responded that voters are disillusioned by election because the pandemic has become political.
“The COVID-19 crisis is something that we all need to focus on together, and work forward as a whole to find the solutions that we need,” Hill said. “It’s awful to see anybody suffering. It’s awful to see even one senior suffering. This is something that is happening around the nation, and the world. It’s not unique to Minnesota.”
The work on this issue must include some sort of solution for everyone.
“Stepping forward, I think Minnesotans here in Senate District 39 are ready for leadership that’s going to work together across the aisle,” Hill said. “That’s going to work to find ways forward, and not work to find ways to score political points on issue.”
For most of the Gazette forums, candidates have been allowed a maximum of two minutes to respond; however, forum moderator Rheinberger gave both candidate 5 minutes to respond to any lies or accusations made about them from third-party fliers circulating in the community.
To see those responses, and to watch the entire 45-minute forum, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G1CzRP141B4.
