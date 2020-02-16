fire

The Forest Lake Fire Department responded to a call on on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 7:17 p.m. for a residential fire on the 6400 block of 205th Ct. N in Forest Lake. Upon arrival, they found the garage fully engulfed in flames. 

No injuries were reported, as no one was home at the time of the fire, but three dogs were left inside during the blaze. One dog was able to escape, and fire crews later rescued the two others. The animals are under the monitoring of an area veterinarian.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Load comments