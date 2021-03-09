Anoka County Public Health is offering an opportunity for neighborhoods and community organizations to submit project proposals for Statewide Health Improvement Partnership funding.

The funding, which will be awarded in the form of “mini-grants” of up to $3,000 per project proposal, is meant to increase sustainable opportunities for social connectedness through healthy eating, physical activity, and reduce commercial tobacco use in communities. Examples of the types of projects this funding could be used for include starting a community garden, organizing a bike-share program, or offering tobacco-free/vaping-free resources and support. Entities applying for these grants do not need to be registered organizations, but they should be consistent, sustainable groups within a neighborhood or community.

Applications will be accepted until March 31. For more information on the grants visit anokacounty.us/3820/Neighborhood-Mini-Grant. Those who receive the funding will be notified on April 15; the project funding period is May 1 to Oct. 31. Further questions about the grants can be directed to SHIP@co.anoka.mn.us.

