The “That’s What Eye Saw” art exhibit opens Thursday, Feb. 18 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Hallberg Center for the Arts.

Presented by the Wyoming Area Creative Arts Community and Polaris Industries, this exhibit will feature the artwork of 31 artists from across Minnesota.

The opening is free and open to the public, but to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 there will be limits of 25 visitors and volunteers in the gallery at any given time. Everyone will be required to wear a mask; if visitors don’t have one it will be provided, and social distancing is required.

This exhibit will be on display both live and virtual until March 13. For the virtual exhibit, close-ups of the artist’s artwork, and information about the artists, please visit wyomingcreativearts.org

