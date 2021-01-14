The Hallberg Center for the Arts is hosting a re-opening event on Thursday, Jan. 14 from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday Jan. 16 from 12 to 4 p.m.
The unlocking ceremony will feature artists from Splendor and Luminosity, a duo of artists that have been awarded their own exhibit.
Those who attend can meet the artists Diane LaMere and Linda Snouffer and learn more about their creations. Masks, as well as other safety guidelines, will be required for the event.
The event is free and open to the public, however, donations are welcome. For those who still want to experience the exhibit from home can do so at wyomingcreativearts.org.
