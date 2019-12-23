The 2020 levy for the collection of property taxes was adopted at the Columbus City Council meeting on Dec. 11. The 2020 budget, which will be approved at the Dec. 30 meeting, increased 5.2% to approximately $3.71 million. The 2020 levy increased 5.4% to $3.33 million.
The amount for the 2020 budget is different from the amount for the levy because some of the city’s departments produce revenue, such as revenue earned from sewer and water rates and park dedication fees board.
City Administrator Elizabeth Mursko pointed out that some of the things the city has budgeted for in 2020 include senior center building electricity, capital planning for unplanned expenses and aging equipment, city hall copiers and computer servers, and black top road maintenance.
Mursko estimated that because of the current growth, residents who own a home valued at $150,000 will pay approximately $8 more in property taxes in 2020 than they did in 2019. Mayor Jesse Preiner said he has seen Mursko spend city money wisely during his first year as mayor. Preiner said the city doesn’t always see revenue from new developments right away. Now that more development is starting to happen, he said, he is optimistic that property taxes will remain the same or go down in the future. Councilwoman Janet Hegland thanked Mursko for her hard work on the budget and levy.
Figured into the 2020 budget is a cost of living increase for the city staff. The Columbus city employees are not in a union, so they do not negotiate a contract. Mursko felt a 2.5% cost of living increase was fair. Unlike other larger cities, she said, the city of Columbus employees have multiple job titles and responsibilities. The council approved the increase for 2020. However, Hegland and Councilwoman Shelly Lofgren said they would rather have been given the exact dollar amount for the raises instead of a percentage. Hegland said she knew it was important to retain good employees, and she would consider putting a merit or reward system in place in the future.
Term change?
Councilman Jeff Duraine tried to make a motion to change the mayor’s term from two years to four years. City Attorney Bill Griffith said changing the term was more involved than simply making a motion. Duraine felt the two-year term meant mayors were always campaigning. Preiner said it was good to go out and meet constituents. Hegland said people had asked her about extending the term, but she knew of another city that was not in favor of it. Councilman Denny Peterson said it should remain the same. According to Mursko, the terms were determined by a judge when the city was incorporated. Griffith said the shorter term allows voters the chance to turn over the council if they desire. The council agreed Griffith should do more research on the topic before any decisions could be made.
The city of Columbus offices will be closed Dec. 23, 24, and 25. The next council meeting has been changed to Dec. 30 at 7 p.m.
