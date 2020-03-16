Gov. Walz announced an executive order Monday, March 16 that will require Minnesota restaurants, fitness centers, and other places of amusement to close from 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 17 through March 27. The announcement comes two days after Walz announced the closure of all Minnesota schools.
“I want to be very clear. We are at a critical point here,” Walz said during a press conference.
Many local restaurants were already taking extra precautions against the COVID-19 virus in recent days. At Key's Cafe, condiments and items normally kept on tabletops were instead being brought out by waitstaff for each individual diner as needed.
"Anything we bring to the tables was sanitized and cleaned, and we've been doing extra cleaning of things that are touched a lot like doors and handles," manager Alyssa Marx said.
Monique Skamser, who together with husband Gordon owns Forest Lake restaurant and bar Norman Quack's, said of the statewide closures, "I think they're making a good decision. It's a scary thing that's going on and we need to be good citizens. It's the right thing to do."
The executive order will allow restaurants to keep drive-through, take out, or delivery options for restaurants.
Big Apple Bagels had already adopted a no-plates policy last week. In normal times, Big Apple Bagels does a greater percentage of its business in to-go orders than most restaurants, but Jaedyn Thoma, who was leading the evening shift when Gov. Walz announced the closure order, said the restaurant will miss its regular dine-in customers.
"We see a lot of regulars sit down for an hour or two with a cup of coffee, a muffin or a bagel, so to see that atmosphere go will be heartbreaking," Thoma said. "For the safety of everyone, though, it's okay to see that happen."
Fitness centers and other places of amusement will be closed.
“Understand the magnitude of what we’re doing is not lost on any of us,” Walz said.
Local restaurants and fitness centers will be affected by the announcement of the closure. Walz assured both employees and employers that there will be financial and logistical support available. The state will be using its unemployment trust fund and removing wait time so benefits are available immediately for employees. For employers, that also means lifting of restrictions and other fees.
“We’re not coming in front of you making a closure without putting the backstops in place,” Walz said. He later said, “This is an opportunity for Minnesotans to do what we do best; we step up in times of crisis for our neighbors…Minnesota can do this if we step up together."
