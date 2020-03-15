On Sunday, March Minnesota schools will be closed to students beginning Wednesday, March 18 through Friday, March 27 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. (Forest Lake Area schools and Lakes International Language Academy were scheduled to have spring break March 23-27. North Lakes Academy was scheduled to have spring break March 23-30.)

In a press release, Walz said, “My top priority as Governor is thee safety of Minnesotans.” 

The executive order requires schools to still provide child care for elementary age children of health care professionals, first responders, and other emergency workers during the previously planned school days to ensure Minnesota’s first line of defense against COVID-19 can stay on the job. 

The executive order also makes provisions for the continuity of mental health services and requires schools to continue providing meals to students in need.

The Governor also directed schools to make long-term strategic plans.

 

