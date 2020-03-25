Gov. Tim Walz announced March 25 a stay at home order for Minnesotans, which is effective Friday, March 27 at 11:59 p.m. and is set to end at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 10.
Minnesotans are asked to only leave their residences for activities such as medical appointments or to obtain medical supplies, outdoor activities, obtaining necessary supplies such as gasoline, and carry-out. Travel is allowed for those returning to a home from outside the state, for the caring of others, and for relocation if home is unsafe. Walz said all should still be done while practicing social distancing, or maintaining at least a six-foot space between people.
"This is not mean don’t step out of your house, but it does mean we’re getting more restrictive," Walz said in a live video announcement.
Workers who provide critical services are exempt including healthcare and public health, law enforcement, public safety, first responders, child care, emergency shelters, homeless shelters, food, agriculture, news media, energy, water, wastewater and critical manufacturing.
Walz indicated that more help is coming for small businesses, but especially for contract workers, as well."I know how painful this is," Walz said in his address.
The Governor took time to explain the data and models University of Minnesota researches had been working on for over two weeks. Walz said his decision to order a shelter in place isn't to help decrease the number of infected, but instead is to spread out over time the number of those needing intensive care, so that resources continue to be available for those who need care.
"We’re in this together. I’m asking you to buckle it up for a few more weeks here and asking manufacturers to step it up and provide for ICU units. We’ll draw on all our resources that we have and get through this together," Walz said.
The announcement also included an extension for distance learning for all k-12 public schools through May 4, as well as an extension for the closure of restaurants, bars and other businesses previously announced last week.
Minnesota is not closing its borders, nor will there be a martial law to enforce the order.
Walz said that the length of the order could be extended.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.