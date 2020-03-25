Gov. Tim Walz announced March 25 a stay at home order for Minnesotans, which is effective Friday, March 27 at 11:59 p.m. and is set to end at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 10.

Minnesotans are asked to only leave their residences for activities such as medical appointments or to obtain medical supplies, outdoor activities, obtaining necessary supplies such as gasoline, and carry-out. Travel is allowed for those returning to a home from outside the state, for the caring of others, and for relocation if home is unsafe. Walz said all should still be done while practicing social distancing, or maintaining at least a six-foot space between people.

"This is not mean don’t step out of your house, but it does mean we’re getting more restrictive," Walz said in a live video announcement.

Workers who provide critical services are exempt including healthcare and public health, law enforcement, public safety, first responders, child care, emergency shelters, homeless shelters, food, agriculture, news media, energy, water, wastewater and critical manufacturing. 

Walz indicated that more help is coming for small businesses, but especially for contract workers, as well."I know how painful this is," Walz said in his address.

The Governor took time to explain the data and models University of Minnesota researches had been working on for over two weeks. Walz said his decision to order a shelter in place isn't to help decrease the number of infected, but instead is to spread out over time the number of those needing intensive care, so that resources continue to be available for those who need care.

"We’re in this together. I’m asking you to buckle it up for a few more weeks here and asking manufacturers to step it up and provide for ICU units. We’ll draw on all our resources that we have and get through this together," Walz said. 

The announcement also included an extension for distance learning for all k-12 public schools through May 4, as well as an extension for the closure of restaurants, bars and other businesses previously announced last week.

Minnesota is not closing its borders, nor will there be a martial law to enforce the order.

Walz said that the length of the order could be extended.

Hannah Davis is the Area Editor at the Forest Lake Times. You can contact her at hannah.davis@ecm-inc.com or (763)233-0709

