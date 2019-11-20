It’s not very often that the sequel can outshine its predecessor, but “Frozen II” out-glistens “Frozen” with ease.
Six years ago, “Frozen” warmed hearts in the frozen tundra with its story that focused on the strength that comes from letting go of your perceived flaws and the power of familial love. In short, Elsa (Idina Menzel) and Anna (Kristen Bell) are the two daughters of the late king and queen of Arendelle. Elsa, the newly crowned queen of Arendelle, has a magical ability to shoot ice from her hands or freeze things, but it’s a power that she kept hidden because of the danger it poses to others. In the first film, she accidentally lets loose a blockade of ice and sets her kingdom in a perpetual state of winter, but Anna sacrifices herself in an effort to save the kingdom and her sister. Thankfully, true love — familial love — is what saves Anna.
In “Frozen II,” Anna is truly enjoying her life as the Princess of Arendelle, while Elsa feels discontent as queen, though she’s not sure why. Then, disaster strikes Arendelle, leaving a mystery as to what is happening and why. The sisters, Anna’s boyfriend Kristoff (Jonathan Goff) and their trusty cohorts, snowman Olaf (Josh Gad) and reindeer Sven, leave on a quest to find answers.
“Frozen” already has its own hit Broadway show, and “Frozen II” could easily be its successor. In the first film, Broadway superstar Idina Menzel (most-known for originating the role of Elphaba in “Wicked”) gave us the earworm “Let it Go.” The song was written and composed by husband-and-wife team Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. The duo out-did themselves with even better songs for the sequel. Listen for big number “Into the Unknown,” which also features Menzel’s powerhouse voice in a stunning sequence of vocal acrobatics. While “Let it Go” may have been the single powerhouse ballad in Frozen, “Frozen II” provides hit after hit of those big numbers, which includes Goff (“Glee”) showing off his own vocal chops with his big number titled “Lost in the Woods.” And for those who still want those light and fun ditties, there’s still plenty of those, as well. Bell has a couple numbers and Gad, who also has history on Broadway in “The Book of Mormon,” sings “When I Am Older.”
While winter in Minnesota can get dreary and gray, Disney animators made sure we enjoyed the visuals of winter by using stunning crystalline blues. The film also opens with autumn in full swing, and the filmmakers created a forest rich with the fiery tones of fall in an enchanted forest, inspired by the 1950s Disney animated film “Sleeping Beauty.”
Ariel signed away her soul in “The Little Mermaid” to find love. Princess Aurora fell in love with Prince Phillip in one afternoon in “Sleeping Beauty.” Disney has had a historic run of making their princesses fall in love with a prince, and that was something the filmmakers wanted to stay away from in “Frozen.” Though it wasn’t their initial intention, the writers stumbled into the focus on familial love. “Frozen II” continues that theme, and the love the sisters share is the true bond that is focused on in the film.
In “Frozen,” Disney pokes fun at itself with its tendency toward all-too-easy romantic love. Kristoff even asks Anna at one point how she could marry a prince she had just met that day. Now that the two have been together for quite some time, he wants to get engaged, but he experiences some disappointment as his hopeful bride is distracted and focused on helping her sister, thus thwarting his attempts at finding a serious moment to propose. It’s a comical storyline that still carries a lot of depth to it. There’s a moment in the film when he says, “I’m not going anywhere,” and another when he says to Anna after rescuing her, “I’m here — what do you need?” Those are moments that show real “true love.”
It’s those little things that show that Disney is course-correcting. While it’s not wrong to fall in love, Disney’s history in romance in its movies is often far different than reality. In “Frozen” they made great strides in showing love, and “Frozen II” builds upon that. Now girls can grow up thinking it’s OK that they don’t have a prince, and they can do things — big things — on their own.
The other big theme of the movie is hidden in the mystery. History is uncovered that shows something happened that was morally wrong, and so the sisters, together, do “the next right thing,” which puts their own kingdom at great risk. That moral choice, to do the right thing despite great risk, is a lesson most needed today.
These qualities are what makes the Frozen franchise, and “Frozen II” especially, shine as the best princess films Disney has ever created, and dare I say it, the best animated films to date.
Parents beware — your children will want to be Elsa or Anna or Kristoff, and that’s a good thing.
