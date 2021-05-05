As vaccination rates roar upwards across the United States, the travel industry is slowly but surely waking from its yearlong slumber. More and more people are traveling, more destinations are reopening, and even the cruise industry is poised for a rapid restart, albeit initially from offshore ports. Optimism among travelers is high, and I’m seeing a wave of forward bookings unlike anything I’ve ever seen before. The industry is starting to move from zero to sixty miles per hour.
A few facts to set things in context. European river cruise bookings for 2022 are running 65% ahead of the previous record-setting pace of 2019. Extended ocean cruises – even four-month full world cruises in 2023(!) – are selling out within days of opening for bookings. The best accommodations at the best resorts in the Caribbean – overwater bungalows and swim-up suites – are often totally booked for the busy winter/spring travel season of 2022…and 2023. This year’s holiday season – between Christmas and New Years – is already setting a record for advance bookings.
From the travel industry’s perspective, this is great. The long slumber is over. There is indeed pent up demand, and travel companies are brining capacity back online as demand increases. There’s real hope that the devastation of the past year will only be temporary.
What does this mean for the traveling public?
I think there are two clear messages to take right now. First, perhaps surprisingly, it’s a seller’s market. While there were some rock bottom bargains during the worst of the pandemic, capacity in almost every segment of the travel industry – resorts, cruises, airlines, and even rental cars – remains severely constrained. Higher prices across the board reflect this imbalance between supply and demand, and travel companies are proving to be very cautious in adding capacity. Many analysts predict that travel capacity won’t return to pre-pandemic levels until 2024, so I think these higher prices are here to stay.
The second message is a corollary to the first. Quite simply, given the collision of explosive demand and constrained capacity, the time to plan your vacation for 2022, 2023, and even 2024 is now. Inquiries are very brisk, bookings strong, and it is becoming increasingly common for me to bump up against the “sold out” sign. Of course, planning ahead also gives you a chance to savor the anticipation of an upcoming vacation as the worst of the pandemic moves into the rearview mirror.
2020 was quite a journey for all of us, but it’s exciting to have brighter skies and smoother seas ahead. I look forward to getting back into travel and sharing my travel stories with you!
Ted Blank is a luxury travel advisor. He can be reached at (651) 964-8245 or ted@tedblanktravel.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.