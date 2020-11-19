The Anoka Armory and Stillwater Armory now offer free, “no barrier” COVID-19 testing.

Saliva testing at the Anoka Armory, 408 Main St. E., and the Stillwater Armory, 350 Maryknoll Dr N., were announced as two new testing sights for COVID-19.

Testing at the Anoka location is available noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 16-20, and Nov. 23-24. Testing at the Stillwater location is available from noon to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 23-24, with more dates available in the future.

If you are being tested, you should not chew gum, eat, drink or smoke for 30 minutes prior to testing. Bring a smartphone (if you don’t have a smartphone, one will be provided), and if you have health insurance, bring your insurance card with you. The cost of the test will be covered 100%, whether or not you have insurance, but if you have insurance, the state may ask your insurance company to help pay for your test. Results will be emailed within 24-48 hours. If you don’t have an email, you’ll get a call at the phone number you provide.

Signing up for an appointment keeps wait times shorter and ensures space is available. Sign up by visiting tinyurl.com/yymrgdgp and selecting the Anoka Armory or Stillwater Armory tab.

Visit tinyurl.com/y32yasfd for more information on testing options.

