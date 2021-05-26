Franconia Sculpture Park
Submitted Photo

Franconia Sculpture Park will present a new solo exhibition, “Constant and Conscious,” by visiting artist Margaret Jacobs on Saturday, July 10 in the Mardag Gallery at Franconia Commons.

Known for her steel sculpture, powder-coated jewelry, and natural ink drawings, Jacobs incorporates all three approaches to investigate the tension and harmony between the organic and the man-made, often intermingling unexpected and contradictory materials to explore those relationships. Jacobs will be creating new steelwork on-site at Franconia that continues her studies which intertwine deep-rooted history and interconnected life cycles of loss and growth along with cultural and familial narratives.

The exhibition is free to residents and opens at Franconia Commons on Saturday, July 10 with a public reception from 4 to 6 p.m. “Constant and Conscious” will run until September 12, 2021.

