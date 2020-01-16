Quiring.jpg

Clark Quiring was the Forest Lake Police Department’s director of public safety from 2004 to 2011.

Former Forest Lake Police Chief Clark Quiring died on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at age 66, in Sioux Falls, where he made his home prior to and after his time in Forest Lake.

Quiring was born in Mountain Lake and grew up in Blue Earth. He and his wife, Sarah, spent a year in Homer, Alaska, before they moved to Sioux Falls, where they made their home until January 2004, when Quiring took over the role of director of public safety for the Forest Lake Police Department following the retirement of David Schwartz.

During his time in Forest Lake, Quiring began the partnership the Police Department has with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, in which two Forest Lake police officers are trained to become a part of the team. It was a “big deal,” according to current Forest Lake Police Chief Rick Peterson. He also began a similar partnership with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office narcotics task force.

“Those were two decisions he made that we’re still implementing today and left a fingerprint on our department,” Peterson said.

During his tenure, Quiring also implemented a requirement of in-car cameras for police squad cars.

“That was definitely controversial ... for police officers at the time, but now just about every one nationwide has them,” Peterson said.

Quiring was active in the Forest Lake Rotary Club and was an active member when the annual winter plunge began.

His retirement on June 28, 2011, came as a surprise to the community, though he and his wife had put their Forest Lake home on the market two years prior. According to The Times’ reporting in 2011, it was the short sale of the house that spurred the abrupt timeframe. They moved back to Sioux Falls following their time in Forest Lake.

Peterson was then named interim police chief and shortly thereafter was offered the position.

