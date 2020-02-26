The Forest Lake wrestling team advanced seven wrestlers to the state individual tournament, which was right around the number the team expected.
But the route some of the Rangers took to punch their ticket to the Xcel Center? Unexpected, and a little harrowing.
“It wasn’t easy, and at times it wasn’t going well at all,” Forest Lake coach Joe Kunshier admitted. “But we pulled it out by winning our ‘true second’ matches. Going from three [wrestlers going to state] to seven was awesome.”
The Rangers had three individual champions in the Class 3A Section 7 meet hosted by Cambridge-Isanti last Friday and Saturday, Feb. 21-22. The three champions were juniors Derrick Cardinal at 126 pounds and Tyler Raway at 160 along with senior Pedro Castillo at 220.
But Forest Lake also had four second-place finishers, and in all four cases the wrestlers had to rebound from a loss in a championship bout to win a “true-second” match against the third-place finisher they had not wrestled during the tournament.
“Going four-for-four in that pressure-filled, winner-take-all situation meant our guys stepped up to the challenge,” Kunshier said.
And the pressure started at 106, when senior Jeremiah Vanacker had to bounce back from a loss to Tyson Charmoli of St. Francis in the title match. Vanacker did just that, pinning Leo Edblad of Cambridge-Isanti at 5:46 to earn his state berth.
At 113 freshman Jacob Aho recovered from a loss in his championship match to claim a 6-0 decision over Cooper Larson of Blaine in the true-second bout. And sophomore Dan Vanacker overcame a title match loss to claim a 9-0 major decision over Brad Howes of Anoka to advance to state at 132.
Junior Wyatt Nelson made it a clean sweep of the true-second matches by earning a major decision over Eli Greenberg of Cambridge-Isanti at 170.
“Wyatt was our bonus guy [to advance to state],” Kunshier said. “He got taken down at the start of the match, but he came back and won. And that was awesome.”
While the route to the state meet was cleaner for Forest Lake’s three champions, it doesn’t mean it was any easier, as all three recorded pins to reach the final, which was a closer match.
Cardinal collected his fourth straight Section 7 title with a 6-1 decision over Brendan Howes of Anoka in the 126 final. Raway won the 160-pound crown for the second year in a row thanks to a nail-biting 1-0 victory over Demetrius Seals of Coon Rapids in his championship bout, while Castillo also won his second consecutive section title with a 4-3 decision over Tyler Nebelung of Anoka.
Kunshier said the challenges his team faced at the Section 7 tournament should help prepare the Rangers for the state meet. Forest Lake will wrestle in the team state tournament starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27 against Owatonna. A win in that match would push the Rangers to the semifinals and a potential match against Shakopee, the No. 1 ranked team in Class 3A in the state.
The seven individual wrestlers will begin their quest for a state title the following day beginning at 3 p.m.
“If you come out of Section 7, you belong in the state tournament,” Kunshier said. “We’re not going to St. Paul to view the scenery. We hang pictures of guys who place third in the state on the wall of the wrestling room, and we’re going down there this week to hang more pictures on the wall.”
