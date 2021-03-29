Forest Lake Veterans memorial pavers will be available for purchase until Wednesday, April 7.

Pavers that are purchased at Forest Lake City Hall will be ordered and then dedicated during the Memorial Day service on May 31, at 9 a.m. at Lakeside Memorial Park.

There are currently 314 pavers already installed honoring both living and deceased veterans. There are two sizes available for the pavers. The smaller ones are 4x8 inches and cost $150 while the large ones are 8x16 inches and cost $300.

For more information visit ci.forest-lake.mn.us/209/Veterans-Memorial.

