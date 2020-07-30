If all case numbers stay the same, Forest Lake Area Schools will begin the 2020-2021 school year on Sept. 8 with a fully in-person model for students up through sixth grade (including early childhood programs), and a hybrid model for students grades 7-12, after the school board passed the motion during its special meeting on Thursday, July 30. Under a hybrid model, half of the student body would attend in-person learning while the other half would attend distance learning, and would alternate days of each. An option for full distance learning would be made available to all students, which was a requirement under Gov. Tim Walz’s Safe Learning Plan, which he announced during a press conference on Thursday, July 30. The motion did also include the ability to adjust the opening plan with guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health. The Minnesota State High School League is expected to make its announcement on fall sports on Aug. 3.
Adaptable plans
Under the Safe Learning Plan, the Minnesota Department of Health and the school district will continue to monitor case numbers in the county or counties which the school district serves and determine any action of change based on those numbers. The Forest Lake Area School District serves portions of Anoka, Chisago and Washington Counties.
MDE’s guidelines offered an equation of total number of positive cases in a 14-day period divided by the population of 10,0000 within the respective community that will help determine which learning model districts should implement. For zero to nine cases, in-person learning would be permitted for all students; 10-19 cases, in-person learning for elementary students and hybrid for grades 7-12; 20-29 cases, hybrid for all grade levels; 30-49, hybrid for elementary students and full distance learning for 7-12; and 50 cases or more, distance learning for all.
With the recent two-week period data ending on July 18, Anoka sits at 15.54 cases, Chisago at 5.85, and Washington at 14.84, which puts the Forest Lake School District in the 10-19 parameter.
Board member Alex Keto addressed his concern with how the numbers work for the district, specifically, since it is in three counties and though the majority of the district’s students are in Washington County, the state’s fifth largest populated county in Minnesota which covers 485 square miles.
“That’s where the response came in of consultation with MDH, and we have direct access to those who know that data. If the Washington County metric spikes, yet doesn’t seem to reflect the Forest Lake area and our school population, they’d evaluate that on a case-by-case, situation-by-situation basis,” said Superintendent Steve Massey.
Childcare programs like SAC and Sonic before and after school care will remain the same as prior years through a fee-basis.
Staff and student safety
On Wednesday, July 22, Walz announced a mandate requiring the use of masks indoors. That will extend to any school district building during the school year. In recognition of concerns over equity, the MDE announced today that all students will be provided with one cloth mask. In addition, the state will be providing three disposable masks per student or staff member for those who forget to bring theirs.
Face shields will also be provided for teachers and students who need to see mouths or facial expressions.
Keeping the buildings and busses clean will also be a priority for the district, said Massey. Each school bus will be sprayed down after each route with a cleaning solution that kills germs within two minutes of contact. There will also be nightly disinfecting of frequently touched surfaces within the buildings.
Other safety measures include the closure of all water fountains (water bottle fill stations will remain available), removing excess furniture to create physical distancing space as allowed, the addition of plexiglass shields for building office assistants, and the placement of hand sanitizer in each classroom and frequented areas.
Massey also noted that, following the district’s voter-approved bond in 2015, the district upgraded its HVAC system in each of its buildings. The current HVAC system changes out each room’s air three times per hour with fresh outside air.
“That is a big deal with enhancing the safety of our students,” Massey said.
“[I am] thankful our bond came through when it did, because there’d be no way to rush it. So thank you to the community,” Luther said.
Grading and attendance
Following the implementation of distance learning at the end of the 2019-2020 school year, students were allowed by the district to change to a pass/no-pass option instead of a letter grade. That option will be no more, as the current plan maintains the typical grading systems for all grades “in order to provide consistency,” Massey said.
Assuming a distance learning or hybrid model, attendance will be taken daily based on evidence of engagement in the learning activities.
Meals, recess, and music
While the district is still working on the finer details of the distribution of meals and how recess will be implemented, so far the guidance is a grab-and-go style meal for both breakfast and lunch.
For elementary students, recess time will likely be maintained within each classroom.
“It just sounds awful to have to say that, but it’s just the situation we’re in,” Massey said.
Considerations are also being made for how to best hold specialized classes like music and physical education.
Special education and internet issues
Board member Kate Luthner inquired about how students with an individualized education program or students with poor internet connectivity will best be served. Under a hybrid model, if a student with an IEP is recommended by their team that they need in-person learning each day, that student would be accommodated.
“Many kids need supports around their learning, whether it’s in-person or distance, and we’ll make that determination on a case-by-case basis,” Massey said.
A similar sentiment goes for those who struggle with connectivity.
“That is a challenge,” Massey said. Each student grades 7-12 will have a device, but internet connectivity can be challenging in the rural areas of the district.
“We will work side by side with families to explore all options..and do our best to support those families,” Massey said.
Board member Rob Raphael said, “I hope the staff understands, as a board, we know this is a lot of work. It’s a big deal and it’s going to be tough, and people are going to have to rise up to it. I want to go into it knowing that that’s going to be the case, and as a board, we’ll do whatever we can to support that and acknowledge it.”
“This is almost a dream come true. I know a lot of people are annoyed that it took all summer, but I think there’s greater value to the goalposts that are given based in science,” Luther said.
