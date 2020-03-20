Here is a list of the Forest Lake area restaurants still open, and what they are currently offering.

  • Be Well Nutrition
    • 651-231-5007
    • Text, Grab-and-go
  • Big Apple Bagels
    • 651-464-4997
    • Call in orders for takeout, curbside pickup, or delivery to businesses and large orders.
  • The Grillium
    • 651-272-5686
    • Curbside takeout or $5 delivery
  • Mallards
    • 651-272-5152
    • Carry out or curbside pickup
  • Old Log Cabin
    • 651-433-5646
    • Take out
  • Smokey's Pub N' Grill
    • 651-464-6046
    • Curbside pickup
  • Stella's
    • 651-464-8435
    • Curbside pickup
  • Stewie's Subs
    • 651-464-5889
    • Curbside Pickup
  • Vannelli's by the Lake
    • 651-395-2400
    • Carryout

To add your business to the list, email hannah.davis@apgecm.com.

