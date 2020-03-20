Here is a list of the Forest Lake area restaurants still open, and what they are currently offering.
- Be Well Nutrition
- 651-231-5007
- Text, Grab-and-go
- Big Apple Bagels
- 651-464-4997
- Call in orders for takeout, curbside pickup, or delivery to businesses and large orders.
- The Grillium
- 651-272-5686
- Curbside takeout or $5 delivery
- Mallards
- 651-272-5152
- Carry out or curbside pickup
- Old Log Cabin
- 651-433-5646
- Take out
- Smokey's Pub N' Grill
- 651-464-6046
- Curbside pickup
- Stella's
- 651-464-8435
- Curbside pickup
- Stewie's Subs
- 651-464-5889
- Curbside Pickup
- Vannelli's by the Lake
- 651-395-2400
- Carryout
To add your business to the list, email hannah.davis@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.