Forest Lake residents Tracy Maurer and Lakes International Language Academy Executive Director Shannon Peterson, along with her daughter Mika, caught one of the last flights out of Ecuador before the borders closed on Monday, March 16 — and the journey to get on that flight wasn’t easy.
Mika, a student at the University of Wisconsin - Madison, was in Ecuador for a study abroad semester, during the first half of which she experienced the Amazon rainforest, the dry forest, the mountains, while doing some environmental science research. Maurer and Shannon, along with their husbands Mike and Mark, had flown to Quito for a vacation to visit her on Feb. 28.
The first part of the trip went off without a hitch. The two couples enjoyed some sightseeing for a week and a half before Mike and Mark returned to Minnesota on March 11. Shannon and Maurer stayed for an extra couple of days to coincide with Mika’s spring break. During that time, they traveled down to Punta Sal, Peru.
Then, with the coronavirus situation escalating worldwide, they hit some complications. It was while they were in Peru that they found out that the rest of Mika’s study abroad semester had been canceled and that the Peruvian and Ecuadorian borders were going to close in the coming days.
That’s when the adventure really began: The border from Peru to Ecuador was set to close at 11:59 p.m. Sunday night. Shannon and Maurer were sent to fly home to Minnesota from Quito on Monday, anyway, so they had already planned on crossing back from Peru to Ecuador on Sunday. While in Peru, Shannon had also bought a return ticket for Mika on their same flight out of Ecuador, since her program was sending all students home. With the impending closures, they got to the border crossing station at Huaquilla, Ecuador around noon that day to give themselves plenty of time. They ended up needing it. Though both border crossings are in the same building, you first have to exit Peru, and then get in a different set of lines to formally enter Ecuador.
“We get to the front to get our passports stamped, and they put us in a different line, because (we) were foreigners. And when we got up to the window [of the second line], she said we had to go to a different line. There was a lot of confusion, so they kept sending us to different lines to get different things,” Maurer said.
Shannon and Maurer said that the confusion was because the situation was changing so quickly. The Peruvian and the Ecuadorian embassies had just received the information about the borders closing and were still in the process of sorting out what was happening when their group arrived. And, since it was a Sunday, the U.S. embassy was closed, so Shannon and Maurer couldn’t get additional information from them to help in the process.
“Thank goodness for Mika’s Spanish skills, otherwise it would have been so difficult to know what they were asking of us,” Maurer said.
“But also, thank goodness that there was an ice cream vendor there,” Shannon said. The ice cream vendor provided them with ice cream sandwiches during the ordeal, all that was available for lunch that day, which gave them a sense of humor and levity to the situation. They said he would smile and laugh every time they walked past him on their way to a new line. He even offered to watch their luggage as they went from line to line, but they declined, thinking they wouldn’t be there for that long.
“Four hours later, he was still standing there, laughing,” Shannon said.
Finally, they got their passports stamped and we were out of Peru. Then even more confusion hit as the group tried to enter Ecuador, but weren’t being allowed through. Though they were in the same building, the group was in a no man’s land.
“That’s where the real trouble started,” Maurer said. “Because they said their borders were closed, no one could come in.”
Mika started arguing with the officers, showing them the message on her phone from the Ecuadorian embassy, saying the borders would close at 11:59 p.m. that day, but they were operating as if the borders had closed at midnight the night before. Finally, they were told they could get in if they had a flight out of Ecuador. So they stood in another line, showed them a flight, and were then told they needed a hotel reservation. This went on for a while: different requirements, different lines and no progress.
At that point, feeling defeated, Mika called her program director for her study abroad program, who was a native Ecuadorian. She told Mika to find the person in charge and put her on the phone. After some searching, they found the woman in charge, and even when they did find her, she wouldn’t talk to the trio. Not only that, she wouldn’t get on the phone. They were following her around, trying to get a response. Finally, Mika put her director on speaker phone.
“She just started — well, we don’t know what she said — but it was very emphatic and very forceful,” Shannon said with a laugh. “And then the woman who was in charge said, ‘OK, go get your health screening and then you can go.’”
So they got their health screening — in another long line, past the ice cream man, who was again laughing with them. In line, they met another American who didn’t know much Spanish, whom Mika also helped translate for as they re-entered Ecuador.
“For me it was a little stressful,” Maurer said. “But in the end, it was a great adventure.”
Of course, the adventure didn’t simply end when they reentered Ecuador. They caught a taxi to the airport, where they were supposed to fly back to Quito, but there was no one at the airport. The taxi takes off as they stand on the sidewalk, and no one is there.
“The lights weren’t even on,” Maurer said. “Then a cat walks by inside the building. We’re going, ‘Oh no, they’ve already canceled everything.’”
But the doors were unlocked, so they just went inside and waited. Eventually, other people arrived, the lights came on, music started playing and restaurants opened. They grabbed a bite to eat and caught their flight back to Quito, where they spent the night at a bed and breakfast — “exactly what we needed,” Maurer said.
At that point, they were feeling pretty uncertain that they’d even be able to leave the country. While flights were still leaving the country, there were rumors going around that flights were being canceled. But when they saw that their plane had left Atlanta, bound for Quito, they felt confident that they’d be able to fly out.
“Indeed, it was there waiting for us, and we were very happy,” Maurer said.
Not all study abroad students and instructors made it back from Ecuador before all flights stopped, however. According to reporting by NBC News, two students and an instructor from Lewis & Clark College in Portland, Oregon, were stranded in Ecuador when they couldn’t find flights back from their study abroad program.
Maurer and the Petersons were glad they made it home and didn’t let the stressful ending to their trip dampen the memories they made.
“It was a fabulous trip,” Maurer said.
If Mika were still on her study abroad program, she would be in the middle of three weeks in the Galapagos Islands, diving and snorkeling every day and collecting samples for a marine biology course. Instead, she’s staying at home, in her childhood bedroom.
But Shannon is hopeful that she’ll be able to go back and experience what she missed in the second half of her semester.
“The experience that Mika had, even just the portion that she had experienced, was transformative,” Shannon said. “I can only imagine if she would have stayed longer.”
