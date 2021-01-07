The Forest Lake Masons spent their final event of 2020 partnered with the Salvation Army ringing in the holidays.
On Dec. 5 and 12 at the Forest Lake Cub Foods, the Masons spent time as Salvation Army bell ringers and helped raise $3,600 from donations. The Masons then matched the amount raised for a total of $7,200.
For more about the Forest Lake Masons’ upcoming events for 2021, visit Forestlakemasons.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.