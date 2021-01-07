FL Masons

The Forest Lake Masons spent two days volunteering with the Salvation Army and matched all of the donations that they received during those two days. 

 Submitted photo

The Forest Lake Masons spent their final event of 2020 partnered with the Salvation Army ringing in the holidays.

On Dec. 5 and 12 at the Forest Lake Cub Foods, the Masons spent time as Salvation Army bell ringers and helped raise $3,600 from donations. The Masons then matched the amount raised for a total of $7,200.

For more about the Forest Lake Masons’ upcoming events for 2021, visit Forestlakemasons.com.

