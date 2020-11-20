The Forest Lake Masons are sponsoring a COVID safe pictures with Santa event on Sunday, Nov. 29 from 12 to 3 p.m.
The masons will have live mini horses dressed as reindeer along with Santa’s helpers.
As part of the drive-through event, there will be an area where you can take pictures of them in the background and your family in the foreground or you can choose to have Santa photobomb you in the picture.
Those who attend will have to remain socially distanced from others and must bring a device to have their photos taken.
There is no cost for the event and kids will receive a card that they can fill out at home to send to Santa with gift suggestions.
If participants choose to make a donation to Lakes Center for Youth and Families, the Forest Lake Masons will match it.
For more information on the event visit forestlakemasons.com.
