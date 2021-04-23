The Forest Lake Lions are providing a free meal to anyone in the Forest Lake community who is the age of 65 and over on Thursday, May 6 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
The Lions are showing their appreciation of those who are 65 years old and up with a free to-go meal of baked chicken, potato, vegetable, roll, and dessert all prepared by the Old Log Cabin.
The event will be a drive-thru event at Fenway Park in Forest Lake. There will be signage directing traffic where to go. There will also be a dropbox available to drop off used hearing aids and glasses for redistribution to third-world countries.
Meals must be reserved by April 28 and can be done at form.jotform.com/211045752012138 or by calling 651-433-2955. Residents are able to reserve a total of four meals, providing that they are for other Forest Lake seniors.
