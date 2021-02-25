The Forest Lake Lions Club will host a fundraiser with the Forest Lake Dominos.
From March 2-4, the Dominos in Forest Lake will have a special which is the “Forest Lake Lions Club Pizza Deal.”
Ordering the deal will get residents a large pizza with up to four toppings for $12.99. With every order using the Lion’s deal, the Dominos will donate $3 to the Forest Lake Lions Club.
To take part in the fundraiser visit dominos.com and use code 300 upon order for delivery or pick up.
