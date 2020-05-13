Arts in the Park canceled for June
The Forest Lake City Council unanimously approved a continuance of the city’s declaration of emergency through June 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic during its May 11 meeting.
This declaration allows the city staff and departments to continue council meetings virtually, in addition to allowing the emergency management team to act without council’s consent in a necessary response. Finally, the state of emergency allows the city to request refunds for costs incurred due to the pandemic by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Forest Lake’s Arts in the Park is officially canceled for the month of June, a decision made by the Parks, Lakes and Trails Commission during its meeting on Wednesday, May 6, following recommendations by the council on April 27.
“I don’t see anything happening in June. I think pushing it out is the right decision,” council member Sam Husnick said during the April 27 meeting.
Although the city’s seasonal weekly entertainment festival will not continue, the farmers market, which coincides with the Arts in the Park entertainment, will continue to be held. Dates and locations for the opening of the farmers market are yet to be determined.
The council also approved the final contract with M Health Fairview’s new ambulance service. Previously, Fairview Lakes Medical Center contracted with North Memorial Ambulance prior to its merger with University of Minnesota to create the newly named M Health Fairview. That contract is set to expire at the end of this month, and M Health Fairview will be taking over its own ambulance service following the expiration of the contract.
Construction will begin on the Highway 97 and Goodview Avenue/Eighth Street roundabout this Friday. Road closures will begin along Highway 97 at 7 p.m. this Friday, and roads will remain closed through 5 a.m. Monday to allow construction crews to work on sewer and storm water crossings built underneath the road. The construction is beginning three weeks ahead of schedule due to school buildings being closed.
The construction project isn’t included on the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s big projects list for updates because it’s a city-led construction project. The city will continue to provide updates via its website or Facebook page.
In other construction news, the Highway 97 bridge over Interstate 35 will begin daytime closures beginning Thursday, May 14, through Monday, May 18, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. during weekdays only. This is so crews can pave the roads, which weren’t able to be completed last fall due to delays. The ramps to and from I-35 onto Highway 97 will be open during the closure, but drivers will only be allowed to make right turns.
Police Chief Rick Peterson noted daily police calls continue to increase after the sudden drop in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the stay-at-home order. Peterson said the call load has slowly increased from 10 to 15 calls per day just following the stay-at-home order to approximately 20 to 30 calls per day, which is still down from the average day, about 50 to 60 calls per day.
“We’re just about where we were before the pandemic hit,” Peterson said.
During the council’s April 27 meeting, there was discussion over the city’s strategic plan that revolved around a housing study and parks. The strategic plan will develop a 10-year capital improvement financial plan, indicating to the city how to move forward with the handling of streets, water sewer management, parks, and eventually infrastructure.
“[Infrastructure] is one of the big missing pieces that we have,” City Administrator Patrick Casey said.
Casey also recommended to the City Council a more active Parks, Lakes and Trails Commission.
“I just don’t think there’s a vision,” Casey said. “I don’t think we’ve gotten our hands on what anyone wants,” Casey said.
Bain said that given the chance, she thinks the commission will be able to do well with vision casting.
“I also think they haven’t been given the runway to do that, and I think they’d welcome that opportunity to reset the deck a little bit,” Bain said.
A formal adoption of the strategic plan by the council is expected in the coming month.
