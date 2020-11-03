10:22 p.m.

Hannah Valento and Incumbent Sam Husnik are in the lead for the two open council seats in Forest Lake, with 26.83% (1,884) of the vote and 29.92% (2,101) of the vote, respectively. Eric Langness, a current member of the Planning Commission, trails in third with 1,520 votes and 21.64%. Tim Miller follows closely behind at 1,483 votes and 21.12% of the vote. There have been 35 write-in candidates.

Mayor Mara Bain is running uncontested, and has received 3,897 votes at 97.38% of the vote. There have been 105 write-in candidates.

9:23 p.m.

None of the five of Forest Lake's precincts have reported results, yet.

Hannah Davis is the Area Editor at the Forest Lake Times. You can contact her at hannah.davis@ecm-inc.com or (763)233-0709

Load comments