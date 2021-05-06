Forest Lake Area Middle School and Forest Lake Elementary School each had several team earn honors at the Future Problem Solving Program’s Minnesota state tournament.
Future Problem Solvers involves teams of 3 to 4 students using the “six-step model” to solve complex problems. The competition has two components, a written booklet and the “Presentation of Action Plan,” generally a skit derived from the model.
For the second year in a row, the state tournament was held online in late-March and included a written booklet as well as a video of the skit.
In the Junior Division, which includes students in grades four through six, Forest Lake had three state winners. In the PAP competition, the team of Emily Mottl, Sylvie Fallon, Grace Leffler, and Samantha Riepe placed third.
In the written portion of the junior competition, the team of Lily Moseng, Shiven Patel, and Logan Walak placed fourth, while the team of Ella Syring, Solomon Winnick, Carly Whitehill, and William Vette finished fifth.
In the middle division, which includes students in seventh and eighth grade, Forest Lake’s team of Nathan Moseng and Jillian Wagner placed fifth in the written competition.
