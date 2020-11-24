Forest Lake Area Schools are looking for three Minnesota Reading Corps tutors and one Minnesota Math Corps tutor. There are both part-time and full-time tutor positions available. Applications should be completed by Dec. 18.
Reading and math tutors are in higher demand this school year due to the challenges caused by distance learning.
In Minnesota, nearly half of all students struggle with reading or math. Reading Corps and Math Corps are AmeriCorps programs that provide a proven solution. After being trained in evidence-based interventions, tutors are placed in schools across Minnesota to help students develop the foundational skills they need to succeed.
Those who are interested should apply at readingandmath.net or by calling 866-859-2825.
