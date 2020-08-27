James Edward Carter, 56, of Forest Lake, was charged with three counts of sexual assault of two former juvenile students. According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, two juvenile males reported to law enforcement Carter had sexually assaulted them on several occasions at Carter's home.
An email sent out by the school district said that Carter is no longer employed with them, and that they do not have any indication at this point that any misconduct took place on school district property.
"The news of these charges is alarming and disturbing to us. Student safety is our highest priority, and we will fully cooperate with law enforcement as they continue to investigate this case," the district said in its email.
