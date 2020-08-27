James Edward Carter, 56, of Forest Lake, was charged with three counts of sexual assault of two former juvenile students. According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, two juvenile males reported to law enforcement Carter had sexually assaulted them on several occasions at Carter's home.

County Attorney Pete Orput today announced that James Edward Carter, 56, of Forest Lake, has been charged with three counts relating to sexual assault of two former juvenile students. Carter was charged with two of counts of Second Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct and one count of Fourth Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct. The charges arose out of an investigation conducted by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

An email sent out by the school district said that Carter is no longer employed with them, and that they do not have any indication at this point that any misconduct took place on school district property. 

"The news of these charges is alarming and disturbing to us. Student safety is our highest priority, and we will fully cooperate with law enforcement as they continue to investigate this case," the district said in its email.

