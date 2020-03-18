The Minnesota Department of Health has updated the COVID-19 case count in Anoka and Washington County to 3-5 cases each, up from 1 each yesterday.
The MDH does not indicate which cities these cases originated, due to patient confidentiality.
So far no cases have been reported in Chisago County.

